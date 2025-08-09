iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

