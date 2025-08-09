Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7%

McDonald’s stock opened at $305.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

