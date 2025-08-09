Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $65,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

