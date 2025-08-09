NWK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 3.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $871.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $944.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,667. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

