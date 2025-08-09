Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,821 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

