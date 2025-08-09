Covestor Ltd Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 841.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 217,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 115,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

