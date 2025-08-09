Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,383,000 after buying an additional 699,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after buying an additional 9,152,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after buying an additional 437,251 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,478,000 after buying an additional 2,922,717 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SCHO opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.