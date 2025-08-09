Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $336.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.79 and its 200-day moving average is $346.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.74 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

