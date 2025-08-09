Lcnb Corp Acquires 900 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 229,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EEM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

