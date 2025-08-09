ESL Trust Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ESL Trust Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.24. The company has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

