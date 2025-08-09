Condor Capital Management Purchases 1,194 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

IWP opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $143.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

