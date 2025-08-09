Lcnb Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2972 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

