Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,453 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $151,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5%

FIS stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.