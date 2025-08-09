iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

