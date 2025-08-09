2,401 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

