Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after buying an additional 5,259,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,860,000 after buying an additional 7,487,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,820,000 after buying an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

