Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

