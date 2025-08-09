Lcnb Corp Has $259,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0%

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

