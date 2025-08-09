Lcnb Corp Makes New $355,000 Investment in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $222.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

