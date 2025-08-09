Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $369.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 39.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $369,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average of $270.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $295.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

