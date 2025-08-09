Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Hess worth $78,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,873,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,570,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,497 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 16,134.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,470,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,980 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 837,662 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after purchasing an additional 698,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,124,000 after purchasing an additional 651,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

