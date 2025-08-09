Covestor Ltd Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $556.99 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $566.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

