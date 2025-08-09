NWK Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $119.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 21.86%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

