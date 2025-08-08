Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys A$22,831.07 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Free Report) insider Jillian Broadbent acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$103.31 ($67.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,831.07 ($14,922.27).

Jillian Broadbent also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 29th, Jillian Broadbent bought 53 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$103.34 ($67.54) per share, with a total value of A$5,477.02 ($3,579.75).
  • On Wednesday, July 30th, Jillian Broadbent purchased 113 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$103.45 ($67.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,689.96 ($7,640.50).
  • On Wednesday, May 14th, Jillian Broadbent sold 1,166 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$215.00 ($140.52), for a total transaction of A$250,690.00 ($163,849.67).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $3.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 188.0%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG)

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.