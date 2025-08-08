Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys A$22,831.07 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Jillian Broadbent acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$103.31 ($67.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,831.07 ($14,922.27).
Jillian Broadbent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Jillian Broadbent bought 53 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$103.34 ($67.54) per share, with a total value of A$5,477.02 ($3,579.75).
- On Wednesday, July 30th, Jillian Broadbent purchased 113 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$103.45 ($67.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,689.96 ($7,640.50).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Jillian Broadbent sold 1,166 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$215.00 ($140.52), for a total transaction of A$250,690.00 ($163,849.67).
Macquarie Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Macquarie Group Increases Dividend
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.