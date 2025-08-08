Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys A$22,831.07 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Jillian Broadbent acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$103.31 ($67.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,831.07 ($14,922.27).

Jillian Broadbent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 29th, Jillian Broadbent bought 53 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$103.34 ($67.54) per share, with a total value of A$5,477.02 ($3,579.75).

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jillian Broadbent purchased 113 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$103.45 ($67.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,689.96 ($7,640.50).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jillian Broadbent sold 1,166 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$215.00 ($140.52), for a total transaction of A$250,690.00 ($163,849.67).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

Macquarie Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $3.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 188.0%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.