Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.920-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.041. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5%

Evergy stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.