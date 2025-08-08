Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 21,961 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.