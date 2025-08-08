Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.5833.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Semtech by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,890 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,315,000.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.