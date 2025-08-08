CenterBook Partners LP Has $1 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,093 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

