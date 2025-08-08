32,874,206 Shares in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,874,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.09% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,342,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 72,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,245,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,626,000 after buying an additional 2,839,709 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,715,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after buying an additional 2,457,568 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.22 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

