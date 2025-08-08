CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $56.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

