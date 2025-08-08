Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 373,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.53. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.