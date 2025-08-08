Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after buying an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.