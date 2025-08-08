Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $344,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.30.

REGN stock opened at $559.80 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.40 and its 200 day moving average is $600.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

