Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

