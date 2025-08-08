CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 3,743 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

