Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.48 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

