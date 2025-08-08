ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325,085 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of ASP Isotopes worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $812.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.