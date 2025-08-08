Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

