Reviewing Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fiverr International and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 5 5 0 2.50 Wayfair 1 9 15 2 2.67

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $33.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $65.9615, suggesting a potential downside of 9.95%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Wayfair.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Wayfair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $391.48 million 2.09 $18.25 million $0.48 47.53 Wayfair $11.85 billion 0.79 -$492.00 million ($2.40) -30.52

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 4.34% 11.87% 4.01% Wayfair -2.50% N/A -6.28%

Summary

Fiverr International beats Wayfair on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

