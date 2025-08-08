Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

