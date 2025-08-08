Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.