Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

