F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $317.23 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.19 and a 12 month high of $334.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.95.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

