Green Court Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,486,370 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,486,370 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 42.4% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $71,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 259.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 88,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.18. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

