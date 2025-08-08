Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,509 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Synopsys worth $312,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.33.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $620.33 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.30 and a 200-day moving average of $494.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

