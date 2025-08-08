Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Raymond James Financial

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

Eaton stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,839,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 95,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

