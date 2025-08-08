Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 657,443 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.87% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $650,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3%

LYB opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.