Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 520 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $287.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.03. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

