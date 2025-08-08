Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $579,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $664.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $715.17 and a 200-day moving average of $678.53.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 180.77%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

