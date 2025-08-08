Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154,625 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up 2.6% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $54,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

